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A snarl-up at the Summit: The wounds of Sagarmatha

Record summit bids, mounting waste and melting glaciers are leaving deep scars on the world's highest mountain.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 20:55 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 20:55 IST
India NewsSpecialsSummitDH Spotlight

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