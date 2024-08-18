A sore point: The vulnerability of hospital campuses

A task force set up by the National Medical Commission to look into the mental health issues of undergraduate and postgraduate medical students has recommended that residents work no more than 74 hours per week, and that duty hours are limited to 24 hours at a stretch. This includes one day off per week, a 24-hour shift, and 10-hour shifts for the remaining five days. Ensuring medical students get 7-8 hours of daily sleep is crucial for their mental and physical health.