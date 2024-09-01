A striving for the attainable

Bhuri registered for TRI’s entrepreneurial motivational training (EMT) in Petlawad block where she was exposed to different business opportunities and available resources. “I didn’t know I could apply for a loan or the kind of businesses I could set up until then,” she says. The NGO organised visits to different factories including one to a dona-pattal-making unit, where she saw how dried leaves, specifically sal leaves can be turned into eco-friendly plates and small bowls. Armed with this knowledge, she decided to start her village’s first dona-pattal unit. “We have several functions and festivals in our villages and dona-pattal are constantly needed. But people were forced to travel to Ujjain or Ratlam to buy them, which is not an easy or affordable journey.” So, Singad decided she wanted to bring it to them. Instead of leaves, Singad uses paper to make dona-pattal.