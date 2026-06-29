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A toothless tiger? Narcotics Control Bureau faces staff crunch, legal and cyber wings worst hit: Report

The latest NCB annual report for 2025 lays bare the human resources crunch in the agency where 507 of the 1,630 sanctioned posts remain vacant.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 02:49 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 02:49 IST
India NewsDrugsNarcotics Control Bureau

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