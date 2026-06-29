A toothless tiger? Narcotics Control Bureau faces staff crunch, legal and cyber wings worst hit: Report

<p>New Delhi: The government has declared a war on drugs but the country's premier anti-drug trafficking agency, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narcotics-control-bureau">Narcotics Control Bureau</a> (NCB), does not operate at full strength with nearly one in every third post remaining unfilled.</p><p>The latest NCB annual report for 2025 lays bare the human resources crunch in the agency where 507 of the 1,630 sanctioned posts remain vacant. As of 31 December, 2025, the report said only 1,123 personnel are on the job.</p><p>Stark is the vacancy among law and technical officers. Among 38 posts of law officers, only one is presently in position while among the cyber related, all seven remain vacant.</p>.'Major escalating threat': NCB flags tech-driven cross-border drug smuggling as drone drops rise sharply.<p>While a Deputy Legal Advisor is in place, posts of all 21 public prosecutors, 15 senior public prosecutors and a Deputy Director (Law) remain vacant with NCB acknowledging that its legal wing faces a "critical shortage". </p><p>The report said the NCB is advancing strategic roadmaps to establish a Directorate of Prosecution and an Intelligence Data Fusion Centre (IDFC) to modernise its digital enforcement and legal oversight capabilities.</p><p>Amid drug traffickers now turning to cyber space, none of the positions -- Assistant Director (Cyber), System Analyst, three posts of Superintendent (Cyber) and two programmers -- were filled, highlighting a "significant gap" in NCB's digital enforcement capabilities.</p><p>In the executive wing, the most prominent one in NCB, has a vacancy of 27.41 per cent -- 993 of 1,368 has been filled, leaving 375 vacant. </p>.Drug seizures dipped in 2025 despte rise in cases and arrests.<p>The sanctioned posts for Deputy/Zonal Directors is 28 but only 13 are presently in place with 15 remaining vacant.</p><p>When it comes to Inspectors, nearly 36 per cent posts -- 93 of 259 -- remain vacant while that of Sub Inspectors, it is 23 per cent -- 74 of 319. Among the Surveillance Assistants, the vacancy is 56 per cent or 61 of 108 posts. </p><p>Last year, the NCB inducted 154 officers through deputation from various central and state government organisations to augment manpower availability. </p><p>"The induction of included officers at supervisory levels as well as field-level personnel...These officers bring diverse field experience and specialised knowledge, thereby strengthening intelligence collection, investigation, surveillance and anti-drug trafficking operations," the report said.</p>