A viral moment: Giorgia Meloni shares video with PM Modi thanking him for 'Melody' toffees

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/italy">Italian </a>Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a light-hearted video with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> after receiving a packet of “Melody” toffees from him during his visit to Italy, once again reviving the popular “Melodi” social media trend linked to the two leaders.</p><p>Posting the clip on Instagram, Meloni is seen holding up the toffees and saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift, a very very good toffee,” before both leaders burst into laughter over the now-famous “Melodi” wordplay associated with them online.</p><p>“Thank you for the gift,” she captioned the video.</p>.<p>Modi, who appears alongside Meloni in the video uploaded on Wednesday, is seen laughing as the Italian leader playfully references the “Melody” toffees while showing the gift to the camera.</p><p>The clip has already crossed 45 million views and garnered over 3.5 million likes, with many social media users commenting on the friendly rapport and chemistry between the two leaders.</p><p>Several users reacted by saying Modi appeared fully aware of the memes surrounding the “Melodi” trend.</p><p>The hashtag “Melodi”, a combination of Modi and Meloni’s surnames, first gained attention during the COP28 Summit in Dubai in 2023, when Meloni posted a picture with the Indian prime minister captioned: “Good friends at COP28,” along with the hashtag “Melodi.”</p><p>Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday as part of the concluding leg of his five-nation visit covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy between May 15 and 20.</p><p>The visit comes at Meloni’s invitation and is aimed at deepening bilateral ties in sectors including trade, defence, clean energy and technology.</p>