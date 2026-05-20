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A viral moment: Giorgia Meloni shares video with PM Modi thanking him for 'Melody' toffees

The clip has already crossed 45 million views and garnered over 3.5 million likes, with many social media users commenting on the friendly rapport and chemistry between the two leaders.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiItalyGiorgia MeloniTrending

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