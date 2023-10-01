A year on, Mallikarjun Kharge is getting the job done in Congress

In 2008, as Rahul Gandhi interacted with students of Dharwad’s NTTF institute during his tour of Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge stood waiting outside. The veteran leader, then the Karnataka Congress chief, wanted to go in but Rahul’s security officers wouldn’t let him. The drama played out for 15 minutes.

It is said that Rahul had to be persuaded to let Kharge in.

Remarkably, Kharge didn’t kick up a fuss over this and dealt with it in a Zen-like manner – avoiding anger and being patient. The rough and tumble of politics had taught him the importance of waiting when overlooked. Kharge embraced the way of waiting.

A little over three weeks from now, Kharge will be completing one year as the Congress president, as he steers the party towards a new narrative. By the looks of it, Kharge has settled in nicely.

Now, Rahul drives to Kharge’s residence for consultations and sits in meetings chaired by the veteran leader. The amiable Kharge has stamped his authority, without ruffling the delicate feathers of the Gandhi family.

The new responsibility has not changed him, his partymen vouch, as he continues to value consultation and consensus to get the party battle-ready.

The first non-Gandhi to occupy the chair in 24 years, the 82-year-old is accessible to leaders and workers, unlike his predecessors (if he is not available, his office is ready to listen to suggestions, demands, complaints).

Kharge’s undimmed loyalty was what prompted his predecessor Sonia Gandhi to lean on the veteran after her plans to hand over the reins to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were scuppered by the latter through brinkmanship.