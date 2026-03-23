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Aadhaar alone not enough to apply for PAN: Here's what you need to know about PAN application rules changing from April 1

These changes are intended to enhance transparency and make compliance easier.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 06:55 IST
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