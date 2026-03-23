<p>Several changes related to Permanent Account Number (PAN) application are to be implemented from April 1, 2026. The new rules will also introduce key updates for taxpayers across India. </p><p>Those planning to apply for a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pan-card">PAN card</a> will soon need more than just Aadhaar. At the same time, revised income tax rules will also affect when PAN will be used for financial transactions.</p><p><br>These changes are intended to enhance transparency and make compliance easier. Being aware of the updated rules can help avoid delays, extra documentation, or complications in banking and tax-related matters.</p><p><br><strong>PAN application rules from April 1, 2026</strong></p><p>From April 1, 2026, Aadhaar alone will no longer be enough to apply for a PAN card. Applicants must also provide proof of date of birth, such as </p><p>1. Birth certificate</p><p>2. Voter ID</p><p>3. Class 10 certificate</p><p>4. Passport, or driving licence.</p><p><br>However, until March 31, 2026, applications can still be made using only <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aadhaar">Aadhaar</a>. After that, stricter verification norms will apply.</p><p><br><strong>New PAN rules 2026 for taxpayers</strong></p><p><br>These changes form part of the broader Income Tax Rules 2026. The objective is to simplify compliance while strengthening monitoring of financial transactions.</p><p>Key updates include:</p><p>1. Introduction of new PAN application forms</p><p>2. Requirement of more detailed information for certain applicants</p><p>3. Better alignment with the revised Income Tax Act</p>.How to check your income tax refund status using PAN card?.<p><strong>Changes in PAN requirement for transactions</strong></p><p>The new framework also revises the thresholds for quoting PAN in financial activities</p><p><br>1. Cash deposits/withdrawals: Required if total exceeds Rs 10 lakh annually</p><p>2. Property transactions: Required above Rs 20 lakh (earlier Rs 10 lakh)</p><p>3. Vehicle purchases: Required only above Rs 5 lakh</p><p>4. Hotel payments: Required only above Rs 1 lakh</p><p><br><strong>PAN name to match Aadhaar</strong></p><p>From April 1, 2026, the name on the PAN card will be directly taken from Aadhaar records. Applicants will not have the option to enter a different name, making it important to ensure Aadhaar details are accurate and updated.</p> <p><strong>New PAN application form</strong></p><p>New PAN application forms are expected to be introduced soon. From April 1, 2026, the current (old) PAN forms will no longer be accepted for fresh applications or updates.<br></p>