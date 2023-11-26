AAP announces fellowship to involve youngsters in country's decision-making processes

On its official handle on X, the party said: "The AAP is launching one of its kind initiative 'Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change'. With the launch of this fellowship programme, we are inviting political enthusiasts who have a burning passion for politics and wish to bring reform to the country."

Over the 11-month period, the fellows will get hands-on experience working with senior leaders and professionals and will be part of the political process (ringside view of election campaigning). After a probationary period of three months, they will receive a stipend. They will be selected through a two-stage process -- application screening and interview.