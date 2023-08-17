Home
india

AAP, BJP MLAs lock horns over Petitions Committee report

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta said that the BJP legislator was reading an old report.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 09:25 IST

A war of words erupted between the AAP and BJP MLAs over the Petitions Committee report on Thursday -- the second day of the Delhi Assembly session.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said the committee's recommendations were like 'self-goals' made with an intention to render the administrative system 'handicapped'.

He demanded that the Petitions Committee be discontinued in the Assembly.

Gupta was cautioned by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to not present distorted facts in front of the Assembly after the AAP leaders, including Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, expressed objections.

AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta said that the BJP legislator was reading an old report.

(Published 17 August 2023, 09:25 IST)
India News

