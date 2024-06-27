AAP boycotts President Murmu's address to Parliament over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

New Delhi: AAP on Thursday boycotted President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha,outlining the agenda of the Narendra Modi government, protesting against the continued incarceration of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Party MPs led by Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak also staged a protest against the government following Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI, amid the AAP chief's wife Sunita Kejrwal saying, "Till now the prayer has always been that God should give wisdom to everyone. But now the prayer will be that the dictator should be destroyed."

"AAP MPs protested in Parliament premises against the conspiracy of the Modi government to arrest the popular Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by misusing ED-CBI. The Constitution is supreme in this country and when dictatorship is done in the name of justice, it is necessary to raise voice," AAP said on X.