AAP building atmosphere to get out of I.N.D.I.A alliance, claims Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

“The Aam Aadmi Party is only building an atmosphere to get out of the (INDIA) alliance. What is there in it? We knew this was going to happen. As I always mention that... Amit Shah said in Parliament that the Aam Aadmi Party is going to run away. Shah has declared publicly what the AAP is supposed to do...they will do that, there is nothing surprising in it,' Dikshit claimed in an interaction with PTI Video.