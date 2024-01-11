AAP, Congress to discuss seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls on Dec 12

New Delhi: Leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc parties Congress and AAP will hold further discussions on Friday on seat-sharing in Delhi and in states for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

The discussions will take place at a meeting at the residence of senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, a source in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

The leaders of the parties had met last week at Wasnik's residence on the seat-sharing issue but declined having any substantial talks. The meeting had lasted for nearly two and a half hours.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc has been formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader and the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai had said that his party has stated its stand to contest the polls in five states, including Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Goa, and Delhi in alliance with the Congress.