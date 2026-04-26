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AAP, defectors lock horns as party workers stage protests

MP Harbhajan Singh claimed that the leadership had asked him not to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which he couldn't accept.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 00:06 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 00:06 IST
India NewsAAPIndian politcs

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