AAP, defectors lock horns as party workers stage protests

<p>New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party and its Rajya Sabha MPs who jumped ship to the BJP locked horns on Saturday, with defector Raghav Chadha alleging that they quit not out of fear but due to "growing sense of disappointment, disengagement and disgust" with the party.</p>.<p>Entering damage-control mode, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhagwant-singh-mann">Bhagwant Mann</a> said in Chandigarh that he will be writing to President Droupadi Murmu seeking an appointment to demand the "recall" of the defected MPs. He further said he is also seeking permission to take the party's Punjab MLAs with him for the meeting. </p>.<p>AAP Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh said he will soon be writing to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan seeking disqualification of Chadha and six others, who joined the saffron party on Friday leaving just three MPs with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.</p>.'We quit party not out of fear but disgust': Raghav Chadha as AAP fumes\nover 'unconstitutional' defection.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP workers </a>held protests outside the Punjab residences of Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal and Rajinder Gupta. Some of them also wrote 'Gaddar' (traitor) on the walls of the houses in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.</p>.<p>Chadha said they joined the BJP because there is "no space left to work in the AAP" and "every true patriot who had nurtured the AAP with their blood and sweat with great hope has either already left the party or is in the process of leaving it".</p>.<p>He referred to the BJP's fresh allegations of "Sheesh Mahal Part Two" against Kejriwal. The saffron party has alleged that a large amount was spent on the newly allotted bungalow in Lodhi Estate. The AAP rejected the claims, saying the photos circulated by BJP leaders were fake.</p>.<p>Chadha said the 'Sheesh Mahal' row related to the official residence of Kejriwal when he was the CM was one of the main reasons for the AAP's defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. He also claimed the MPs left the AAP together because they believe it has gone into "corrupt and compromised hands".</p>.<p>Separately, cricketer-turned-MP Harbhajan Singh, who also left the AAP, claimed that the leadership had asked him not to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which he couldn't accept. Incidentally, Kejriwal himself had visited the Ram temple.</p>.<p>Another defected MP Swati Maliwal claimed that AAP had "strayed far" from its original principles and Kejriwal was no longer the same. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "decisive and strong leadership", she said the AAP has completely changed and is now known for "lies, corruption and hooliganism".</p>.<p>"The real betrayal is not leaving the party, but not standing by your own principles. People are not leaving out of fear; they are leaving because of Kejriwal... No good person can work with him for long. He says one thing and does another," she said.</p>