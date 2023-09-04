AAP did nothing for Delhi, Centre bore expenses for G20 preparations, says Lekhi

In a social media post, Lekhi said, "If the AAP had really asked for Rs 927 crore from the Central government, then one is left wondering what would have been their contribution in G20 or towards nation-building?"

"These are all lies. The AAP, with their history of scams, never had the intent for the development of the national capital."

She claimed it was the Central government that allocated Rs 700 crore for the construction, repair, maintenance and beautification of roads in the national capital.