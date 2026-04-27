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AAP exodus helps BJP gain Upper House foothold from Punjab

AAP has called the defection of six Punjab MPs as also one from Delhi as “cheating Punjabis” and moved a petition seeking their disqualification.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPPunjabIndia Politics

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