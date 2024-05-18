AAP in trouble over alleged malice to Maliwal as Modi's mudslinging slugfest with opposition continues amid election fever

Hello dear readers! DH is back with yet another edition of Political Theatre, a weekly round-up of political shenanigans from all over the nation and across the globe. It is that time of the year when the atmosphere of the country is unusually heated up (if not because of the weather, then surely due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections). Although the people have had some respite from the scorching climate - thanks to a few days of decent rainfall in considerable parts of the country, it is safe to say that election fever has gripped the entire nation and it will likely keep the temperatures soaring as of now.

A triad of elections - phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections, the Andhra Pradesh, and the Odisha (phase 1) Assembly elections - were simultaneously held this week on May 13. The festival of democracy is indeed running at full throttle - with all its ferocity and fervour. And of course, how can we forget the high priests of this festival, the primary characters of this mega-series, the impact players of this slugfest - our beloved politicians? They have provided enough fodder this week for us mere mortals to ponder upon, and we cannot be more thankful!

So without further ado, let's roll back the clock and rewind the theatrics from the world of politics that we were fortunate enough to witness this week.