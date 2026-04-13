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AAP issues whip, asks all Rajya Sabha MPs to be present for special sitting of Parliament

AAP has told its Rajya Sabha MPs that some very important issues will be taken up for discussion and voting in the House on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsParliamentRajya SabhaAP

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