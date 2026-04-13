<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party</a> (AAP) on Monday issued a whip to all its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> MPs to remain present in the House for the special sitting of Parliament starting April 16, when the government will bring up amendments to the Women Reservation Act.</p>.<p>AAP has told its Rajya Sabha MPs that some very important issues will be taken up for discussion and voting in the House on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.</p>.<p>"Some very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha from 16.04.2026 to 18.04.2026 (three days). All Members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to remain present in the House from 11.00 am onwards on the above mentioned dates without fail and support the party stand," the party said in its whip to its members.</p>.AAP joins TMC, SP in boycotting JPC on bills seeking removal of PM, CMs in custody.<p>"This may be treated as most important," the whip issued by party leader Narain Dass Gupta said.</p>.<p>AAP has 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women Reservation Act, will be brought for its implementation in 2029. </p>