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'We quit party not out of fear but disgust': Raghav Chadha as AAP fumes over 'unconstitutional' defection

AAP Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh said he will soon be writing to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan seeking disqualification of Chadha and six others.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 15:25 IST
India NewsBJPAAPRaghav ChadhaIndia Politics

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