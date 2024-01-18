AAP moves HC over deferment of Chandigarh mayoral polls

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking appointment of a new presiding officer in place of Anil Masih after he "fell sick" leading to the deferment of the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

The mayoral polls, which were slated to be held on Thursday, were deferred till further orders after presiding officer Masih fell sick, claimed several municipal councillors of the Congress and the AAP, citing a message they received from the municipal authorities.

The petition was filed by AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar, who is the candidate for mayor seat. The petitioner sought from the court for holding the mayoral polls.