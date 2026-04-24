<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-admi-party">Aam Aadmi Party</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-singh">Sanjay Singh</a> on Friday said he would seek the disqualification of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raghav-chadha">Raghav Chadha</a>, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak from the Upper House for joining the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Singh said he would submit a letter to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> chairman demanding that the three MPs be disqualified under the anti-defection law.</p>.<p>"I will submit a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking that Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak be declared disqualified from Rajya Sabha membership for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," he said.</p>.<p>Singh said their decision to join another party amounted to voluntarily giving up membership of their original party under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.</p>.'Party deviated from its path': Raghav Chadha & 6 other MPs quit Aam Aadmi Party, to join BJP.<p>Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak, in a joint press conference, announced that they were leaving the party and joining the BJP.</p>.<p>Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs had quit the party and would function as a separate faction before formally joining the BJP.</p>.<p>He also said several leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and former cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, had also resigned from AAP.</p>.<p>According to Chadha, seven out of AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs have quit the party.</p>