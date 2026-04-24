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AAP seeks disqualification of 3 Rajya Sabha MPs for joining BJP

According to Chadha, seven out of AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs have quit the party.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 15:33 IST
India NewsBJPAAPRaghav ChadhaIndia PoliticsSanjay Singh

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