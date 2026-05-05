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AAP seeks termination of defector MPs, lawmakers allege 'vendetta politics' as both sides meet President Murmu

The first to meet the President was four of the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who defected to the saffron camp.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsRaghav Chadha

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