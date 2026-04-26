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AAP submits petition to Rajya Sabha chairman seeking disqualification of 7 MPs over merger with BJP

Party's Rajya Sabha floor leader told that the move by the seven MPs amounted to defection under Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and the anti-defection law.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsC P Radhakrishnan

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