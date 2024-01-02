AAP to act according to law over ED summons to Kejriwal: Party spokesperson

New Delhi: The AAP will act according to law over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the party's Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal has been summoned on January 3 for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kakkar was asked during a press conference if Kejriwal would appear before the ED for questioning.