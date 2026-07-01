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'AAP true Sanatani, Lord Ram just means to gain power, money for BJP': Kejriwal on Ayodhya mandir 'fund theft'

'They have no fear. They are committing theft openly. For decades, they have used the name of Lord Ram only to come to power', the AAP chief convenor said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAyodhya Ram MandirArvind KejriwalSanatan DharmaLord Ram

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