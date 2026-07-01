'AAP true Sanatani, Lord Ram just means to gain power, money for BJP': Kejriwal on Ayodhya mandir 'fund theft'

<p>New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday pounded on the ruling BJP over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/maximum-money-embezzled-from-ram-mandir-during-maha-kumbh-as-surge-of-devotees-led-to-increase-in-offerings-4058594">embezzlement of donations at Ram Temple</a> in Ayodhya, alleging that they used the name of Lord Ram for decades to come to power and are now openly committing theft.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, he claimed that AAP is "true Sanatani" and "every Sanatani is hurt and distressed" by the theft of donations at the temple while insisting that whatever has come out is only a small glimpse. He alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah has not visited the Ram Temple till now though he has been invoking Lord Ram's name, claiming that he had checked publicly available information.</p>.Ram temple donation row: Kejriwal alleges there's attempt to 'shield important people', calls FIR a 'sham'.<p>"They have no fear. They are committing theft openly. For decades, they have used the name of Lord Ram only to come to power. Lord Ram helped them to form governments in 21 states and at the Centre. Amit Shah could at least have gone to the Ram Mandir to thank Lord Ram," he claimed.</p><p>"For them, Lord Ram is only a means to gain power and make money; They have no faith in Lord Ram. Only AAP is working with genuine devotion for Sanatan Dharma in the country," Kejriwal said.</p>.Under 'house arrest' in Ayodhya: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai says party delegation prevented from visiting Ram temple.<p>Claiming that controversy over alleged irregularities involving temple donation has left the devotees across the country upset, he alleged that those actually responsible were being protected. More details could emerge in the coming days, he said</p>