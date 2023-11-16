AAP urges EC to take action against BJP for social media posts 'mocking' Arvind Kejriwal

In the complaint, AAP National General Secretary Pankaj Gupta claimed that the BJP has posted many "frivolous posts" on the basis of "morphed images and videos" on their official pages of Facebook and 'X' aimed at ruining the clean and undisputed image of Kejriwal.

"The BJP has adopted illegal means to exploit the image of AAP to create a false propaganda in the public at large. The derogatory portrayal of the BJP has undoubtedly created a feeling of hatred..." he said.

Gupta claimed that BJP has time and again morphed the images of Kejriwal and other AAP leaders and have portrayed them in poor light to create confusion and hatred among the people.

Referring to "an exceptionally unethical, mischievous, malicious, fictitious and misleading video" posted by BJP, he said it was posted with the ulterior objective of tarnishing the "clean and spotless image" of Kejriwal.

He said the BJP's attempt to create a parody was a mean and ugly attempt to tarnish the image of Kejriwal and it amounted to "public abuse, denigration and vilification" of the Chief Minister.