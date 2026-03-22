<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party </a>(AAP) will boycott the Budget Session if suspension of four of its legislators is not revoked by the speaker, Leader of Opposition Atishi said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Ahead of the session beginning on Monday, Atishi, in a press conference, accused the ruling BJP of muzzling the party through privilege notices and suspension.</p>.<p>Four AAP MLAs were suspended in the last session and removed from the official WhatsApp group of the 70 Delhi legislators, she said.</p>.Punjab wants 'badlav'; AAP govt drowned state in corruption, drugs and crime: Amit Shah.<p>AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, a member of the Delhi Assembly's Public Accounts Committee, was not called for meetings, nor was he sent draft reports of the panel, she said.</p>.<p>"If the unconstitutional suspension of four MLAs - Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Somdutt and Jarnail Singh - is not revoked, then none of the AAP MLAs will participate in the upcoming session," Atishi warned.</p>.<p>The former Delhi chief minister said she alone was served four Privileges notices besides.</p>.<p>The party will take to the streets with "lakhs of people in their constituencies" if the voice of the opposition is suppressed, she asserted.</p>.<p>The ruling BJP has 48 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly, while the AAP, the main opposition party, has 22 MLAs.</p>.<p>The Delhi Assembly's Budget Session will begin on Monday with the tabling of the Economic Survey report. </p>