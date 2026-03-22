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AAP will boycott Budget Session if MLAs suspension not revoked: Atishi

Four AAP MLAs were suspended in the last session and removed from the official WhatsApp group of the 70 Delhi legislators, Atishi said.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsAtishi

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