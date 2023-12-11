AAP will participate in I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in constructive manner: MP Sandeep Pathak

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Monday said they will participate in the I.N.D.I.A bloc in a constructive manner as he stressed on the need for opposition parties to come together in the interest of the country.

The fourth meeting of the leaders of I.N.D.I.A parties will be held on December 19 in Delhi.

"The AAP is a strong partner of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. We will participate in a fully constructive manner. Whenever the next meeting will be there, a formal invitation will be sent and the party will respond to it," he told PTI.