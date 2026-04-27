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AAP's mask is off, it gave Rajya Sabha seats on basis of money: Congress

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has worked as a proxy of the BJP to counter the Congress in states like Punjab and Gujarat.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsCongressAAPIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaAjay Maken

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