<p>New Delhi: With seven <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">AAP</a> MPs in Rajya Sabha crossing over to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Monday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's mask is off and alleged that it is a party of billionaires as it gave away <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> seats on the basis of money.</p><p>Senior Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajay-maken">Ajay Maken</a> alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has worked as a proxy of the BJP to counter the Congress in states like Punjab and Gujarat.</p><p>"How will the BJP answer this that six Punjab MPs have now joined BJP which got just over six per cent of votes in the Punjab assembly polls," the Congress treasurer said.</p>.Seven defected AAP MPs listed under BJP in Rajya Sabha; saffron party's strength in Upper House increases to 113.<p>"I have always said AAP is the B-team of the BJP. They should change their name from Aam Aadmi Party to 'Arabpati Aadmiyon ki party (party of billionaires)'," Maken said at a press conference here.</p><p>He claimed that Sushil Gupta, when he was in the Congress, told him before leaving the Congress that his "setting" with the AAP had been done and he would be given a Rajya Sabha seat.</p><p>"This is a party which did not give Rajya Sabha seat to Prashant Bhushan, Ashutosh, Yogendra Yadav, but for money. So, if this is done on the basis of money this had to happen," Maken said.</p><p>He alleged that the AAP is "anti-national" as it got money from separatist elements in Punjab.</p><p>"The net worth of per MP of those seven who have left AAP for BJP comes to 818,50,35,420," he claimed.</p><p>His remarks came on a day Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan officially accepted the merger of seven AAP MPs with the BJP, reducing the strength of Arvind Kejriwal's party in the Upper House to three.</p><p>After this transition, the BJP's strength in the Upper House has increased to 113.</p>.'Not all seven MPs can be wrong': Raghav Chadha on exit from AAP.<p>Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Sahney, Swati Maliwal, and Rajinder Gupta are the seven MPs who have merged.</p><p>The Rajya Sabha website now shows that the seven MPs are part of the BJP list of members.</p><p>The seven MPs had on Friday petitioned the Rajya Sabha Chairman to be treated as BJP MPs and the same has been accepted, sources said.</p><p>The AAP had on Sunday moved a petition before the RS Chairman seeking the termination of the membership of the seven MPs, who had switched sides.</p><p>AAP MP Sanjay Singh said he has submitted a petition to Chairman Radhakrishnan seeking the disqualification of the seven party MPs in the Upper House, who recently quit the AAP and announced their merger with the BJP.</p><p>On Friday last, the AAP suffered a jolt when the seven Rajya Sabha MPs quit and announced merger with the BJP, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.</p>