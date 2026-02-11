Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

AAP's Raghav Chadha calls for 'Right to Recall'

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the grounds for recall should be limited to proven misconduct, corruption, fraud or serious neglect of duty, rather than routine political disagreements.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPRaghav Chadha

Follow us on :

Follow Us