'Aaya Kumar, gaya Kumar': Congress slams Nitish, says people will give befitting reply

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Girgit ko bhi karni padi naye rang ki khoj, ye shoorveer badalte hain itne rang roz (Even the chameleon had to search for a new colour as these 'warriors' change so many colours everyday)."

Speaking with reporters in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Ramesh said, "What can I say? I said yesterday 'aaya Kumar, gaya Kumar'. Nitish Kumar gives a tough competition to a chameleon."

Ramesh swipe was a word play on the expression 'aaya Ram gaya Ram', which was used widely in politics in the 1990s referring to the frequent floor-crossing and switching of parties.