Aayega to Modi hi: PM says even foreign countries know he will return to power

Repeating to the gathering what he had told national office bearers on Saturday in a closed-door meeting, Modi asked the BJP cadre to work with renewed vigour and confidence for the next 100 days to reach out to new voters and win their confidence to ensure the party’s return to power in the Lok Sabha elections with a stronger mandate.

“For all our goals to be fulfilled, the first condition is the BJP’s return to power. Even Opposition leaders are now saying the NDA will cross 400. But to take NDA beyond 400, BJP will have to cross 370 seats,” Modi urged party workers. “Over the next 100 days, our goal is to unite and engage with every new voter, every beneficiary, every sector, and every community. With a collective effort, the BJP will come back with the highest mandate ever.”

Speaking about the need to come back to power to realise the party’s goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), Modi said that his government has been working silently for a year and a half gathering suggestions. “You will be happy to know that till now more than 15 lakh people have put forth their ideas for the roadmap and policies of a developed India. Of these 15 lakh, more than half are people whose age is less than 35,” Modi said.