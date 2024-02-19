Aayega to Modi hi: PM says even foreign countries know he will return to power

New Delhi: Asking people to vote him to power for the third time for the “benefit” of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was confident of returning to the PM’s chair: “Aayega to Modi hi” (Only Modi will come). He added that he has also received invitations from foreign countries for functions in July as the head of state.
“The next five years are going to be crucial. We have to take a big leap towards 'Viksit Bharat'. The first imperative is to ensure the return of the BJP to power in strong numbers,” Modi said during his concluding speech at the National Council of the BJP.
“The elections are not yet over, but I have invitations from overseas for July, August, and September. What does this suggest? It indicates that a number of countries are quite certain that the BJP will form a government again,” Modi said.
Repeating to the gathering what he had told national office bearers on Saturday in a closed-door meeting, Modi asked the BJP cadre to work with renewed vigour and confidence for the next 100 days to reach out to new voters and win their confidence to ensure the party’s return to power in the Lok Sabha elections with a stronger mandate.
“For all our goals to be fulfilled, the first condition is the BJP’s return to power. Even Opposition leaders are now saying the NDA will cross 400. But to take NDA beyond 400, BJP will have to cross 370 seats,” Modi urged party workers. “Over the next 100 days, our goal is to unite and engage with every new voter, every beneficiary, every sector, and every community. With a collective effort, the BJP will come back with the highest mandate ever.”
Speaking about the need to come back to power to realise the party’s goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), Modi said that his government has been working silently for a year and a half gathering suggestions. “You will be happy to know that till now more than 15 lakh people have put forth their ideas for the roadmap and policies of a developed India. Of these 15 lakh, more than half are people whose age is less than 35,” Modi said.
He said that in the last 10 years, his government has completed tasks left unfinished for decades. “Whether it was the construction of the Ram Mandir, the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, the abrogation of Article 370, or the implementation of the New Education Policy, these changes were long-awaited,” Modi said.
He added that it took 60 years for India to become a $1 trillion economy, but in the last decade, his government propelled it to a $3 trillion economy. “The previous government failed to elevate India from the 11th to the 10th largest global economy. In contrast, the BJP has elevated India to the top 5,” Modi said.
Modi also attacked the Congress which he said was resorting to “unprincipled” attacks on him since it was “demoralised”. “The Congress is demoralised... therefore, abusing Modi and levelling false allegations against me have become the single-point agenda of its leaders. It is the responsibility of each and every BJP Karyakarta to safeguard the nation from Congress. They lack a clear roadmap for the future and are only focused on dividing India on the basis of language, region, or caste,” Modi said.