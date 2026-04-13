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'Ab kya hoga, ye rab jane...': Tharoor takes dig at failed US-Iran talks in Pakistan

The United States and Iran failed to reach a peace deal at their historic 21-hour talks in Pakistan, leaving the fate of a tenuous two-week ceasefire in doubt.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsUnited StatesCongressIranIndia PoliticsShashi Tharoorpeace talks

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