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Abhijeet Dipke renews attack on govt after Maharashtra TET paper leak; Sonam Wangchuk to begin fast on Sunday

As part of the campaign demanding Pradhan's resignation, educationist and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk will join the protest at Jantar Mantar from Sunday and begin an indefinite fast.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAbhijeet Dipke

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