Abhishek Banerjee slams ED for 'spreading concocted stories'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday, slammed “individuals” at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a strongly-worded post.

“It is truly disheartening to behold the presence of inept and incompetent individuals within the ranks of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who possess an unparalleled talent for disseminating concocted tales to the media on a bi-weekly basis, all in service of their political benefactors,” Banerjee mentioned in a note and tweeted it.