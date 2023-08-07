Abhishek Banerjee slams ED for 'spreading concocted stories'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday, slammed “individuals” at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a strongly-worded post.
“It is truly disheartening to behold the presence of inept and incompetent individuals within the ranks of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who possess an unparalleled talent for disseminating concocted tales to the media on a bi-weekly basis, all in service of their political benefactors,” Banerjee mentioned in a note and tweeted it.
Banerjee stated that despite putting in years and spending money – of the taxpayers – into their investigations, “they consistently fail to present substantive evidence before the court”.
Drawing a parallel with the BJP-Bengal leaders, Banerjee further added that neither the ED, nor the media publications, “possess the confidence, courage or conviction to explicitly accuse me in the allegations they espouse”.
“This leaves us no room for surprise as to why the ED’s conviction rate languishes at a mere 0.5 per cent,” he added.