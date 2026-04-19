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Ability to raise debt to determine energy transition: Study

The assessment showed that renewable assets structurally outperform thermal on profitability. However, the expansion is heavily debt financed.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:01 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 01:01 IST
India NewsEnergy

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