Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Above-normal heatwave days likely in some parts of India in May: IMD

The IMD also said that rainfall in May is most likely to be above normal over India, barring some parts of east, northeast and east central India, where below-normal rainfall is likely.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsIMDheatwave

Follow us on :

Follow Us