Abrogation of Article 370 was not executive decision, entire Parliament was taken into confidence: SC told

The bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, which was hearing arguments on the 14th day of hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate the provision, was told by Dwivedi that "the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly was bound by various things including various dictats of Indian constitution."

"It had to ensure justice, liberty, fraternity. It was also bound by Article 1. It could not declare that we're not the federal unit of India. They couldn't say that any part of their territory could not be part of India," he submitted.