'Absolute incompetence of BJP unmasked by NFHS-6 data': Mallikarjun Kharge

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Thursday claimed that "absolute incompetence"of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> has been "unmasked" by the NFHS-6 data and alleged that the Modi government has betrayed India's women and children on healthcare and nutrition.</p><p>Kharge said the BJP has a five-step formula to hide its "sins".</p><p>He accused the BJP of burying selected data, abandoning the vulnerable, advertising "Sabka Saath" and "Amrit Kaal", manipulating the narrative and protecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PR at all costs.</p>.One third of children under five are stunted or underweight: NFHS-6.<p>"Not only does the Modi government betray India's women and children on healthcare and nutrition, but it also deliberately hides crucial data which exposes its failures!" Kharge said on X.</p><p>"Absolute incompetence of the BJP has been unmasked by the NFHS-6 data! 1 in 5 children suffer from acute malnutrition. One-third of Indian children are underweight. More than 84% of children aged 6 to 23 months do not receive adequate nutrition. 57% of women between 15 and 49 years are anaemic as per NFHS-5. 1 in 5 women is undernourished," Kharge said, citing NFHS data.</p><p>The NFHS-6 was conducted during 2023-24 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai as the nodal agency.</p><p>Covering nearly 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts, the survey provides evidence on population, health, nutrition and family welfare indicators and supports programme implementation up to the district level.</p><p>According to the sixth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, India has registered significant improvements in child health indicators, including immunisation coverage and nutritional outcomes.</p><p>India continues to make strong progress towards universal immunisation coverage, the ministry said in a statement.</p>