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'Absolute incompetence of BJP unmasked by NFHS-6 data': Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge said the BJP has a five-step formula to hide its "sins".
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun Kharge

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