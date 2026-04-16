Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Absolutely bizarre': Congress on govt notifying Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

"Completely puzzled," Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said on X.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 18:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 18:34 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsLok Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us