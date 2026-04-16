<p>New Delhi: On a day Lok Sabha started a debate on amending the existing 33% women's quota law passed thirty-one months ago, the government on Thursday notified that the provisions of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' came into force.</p><p>It was immediately not known why it was notified with effect from April 16 while Parliament is debating an amendment to the same law.</p><p>"This is absolutely bizarre. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed in September 2023 has come into force today while amendments to it are being debated and will be voted upon tomorrow. Completely puzzled," Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said on X.</p>.Women’s quota row: Delay may derail 2029 rollout, Rijiju tells Kharge.<p>Under the 2023 law, the women's quota will be implemented only after a delimitation on the basis of a Census conducted after 2026, practically delaying its implementation only after 2029.</p><p>The government on Thursday tabled a Bill in Lok Sabha seeking early implementation of the women's quota by removing the provision of Census after 2026 and making Census 2011 as its base.</p>