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Accident victims entitled to high-quality prosthetic limb: Supreme Court

The verdict came on an appeal filed by Prahlad Sahai, a driver who lost his right leg below the knee after his motorcycle was hit by a Haryana Roadways bus in 2007.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAccidentprosthetic limb

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