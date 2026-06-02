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Accused cannot be denied chargesheet documents even under Official Secrets Act, Supreme Court rules

The recent judgment came on a plea by V K Singh, a retired Major General of the Indian Army who had also served as Joint Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW) between 2000 and 2004.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 05:07 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtLawinvestigationdocumentsAccused

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