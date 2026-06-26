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Accused cannot insist on illegal sentence below statutory minimum: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices upheld Sikkim High Court’s decision to enhance the sentence of two men convicted in a gang rape case from 12 years to the mandatory 20 years RI.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 06:06 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 06:06 IST
India News

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