Accused cannot insist on illegal sentence below statutory minimum: Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has held that the bar under Section 386(b) of the CrPC does not empower an accused to demand continuation of a sentence that is forbidden by law, clearing the way for appellate courts to correct such illegal sentences even in appeals filed by convicts.</p><p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan upheld the Sikkim High Court’s decision to enhance the sentence of two men convicted in a gang rape case from 12 years to the mandatory 20 years rigorous imprisonment.</p>.Supreme Court asks petitioner to move Calcutta HC with plea concerning exclusion from ration list after SIR.<p>The ruling is expected to have wider implications in cases where trial courts erroneously award sentences below the minimum prescribed by law for serious offences, including rape and gang rape.</p><p>The apex court observed that while an accused has the right to challenge his conviction, he has no vested right to insist upon an illegal or sub-minimum sentence. </p><p>“The accused has a right to challenge his conviction, but he has no right to insist upon the continuance of an illegal sentence,” the bench emphasised.</p><p>The case stemmed from a 2021 gang rape incident in Sikkim. The trial court convicted Karan Chettri and other accused under Section 376D (gang rape) read with Section 34 of the IPC and sentenced them to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine. </p><p>The Sikkim High Court upheld the conviction but enhanced the sentence to 20 years, noting that the trial court’s order was contrary to the statutory minimum prescribed under Section 376D.</p><p>Dismissing the appeals filed by the convicts, the Supreme Court ruled that substituting an illegal sentence with the mandatory minimum does not amount to “enhancement” of punishment in the true sense under Section 386(b) CrPC. </p><p>“It is merely a suo motu correction of an error apparent on the face of the record, undertaken to give effect to the law as it is and to restore legality to the sentencing process,” the bench said.</p><p>The court clarified that in an appeal preferred by the accused, a High Court cannot suo motu enhance the sentence by exercising revisional powers under Section 401 CrPC while sitting in appeal. </p><p>However, when the sentence imposed by the trial court is itself illegal and below the statutory minimum, correcting it to bring it in line with the law does not violate the prohibition under Section 386(b).</p><p>“Such a sentence is not merely inadequate, but it is one rendered in derogation of the legal mandate... The accused can acquire no vested right in the continuance of an order which the law itself does not sanction,” the judgment stated.</p><p>The bench added that allowing an illegally lenient sentence to continue merely because the State or victim did not file an appeal would defeat the legislative mandate and allow procedural technicalities to override substantive justice.</p>