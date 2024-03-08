Accused can't be forced to make self-incriminating statement on threat to withdraw protection from arrest: SC

The state government opposed the plea contending that the petitioner had on February 10, 2024, joined the investigation but did not cooperate with the police nor got recovered the amount of bribe received by him nor disclosed the other facts of this case properly.

It said the custodial interrogation of petitioner/accused is required in the present case for thorough investigation.

"We cannot treat the behaviour attributed to the appellant to be instances of non-cooperation justifying dismissal of his appeal for pre-arrest bail. An accused, while joining investigation as a condition for remaining enlarged on bail, is not expected to make self-incriminating statements under the threat that the State shall seek withdrawal of such interim protection," the bench said in a recent order.