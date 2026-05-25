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Accused not being named in inquest report not enough for bail: Supreme Court

The trial court had earlier rejected the bail plea, considering the gravity of the offence, the post-mortem report and the recovery of the murder weapon at the instance of the accused.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtbail plea

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