Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Achuthanandan's son leaves it to CPM as speculation on his candidacy in Kerala polls grows

Addressing the media on speculations over his candidacy in Kerala polls, V A Arunkumar said that there have been no discussion so far.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 13:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsCPMV S Achuthanandanarunkumarkerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us