<p>Amidst wild speculations that former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-s-achuthanandan">V S Achuthanandan's</a> son V A Arunkumar might be fielded by the CPM in the coming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> assembly elections, he said that so far, there was no such discussion.</p><p>Arunkumar told reporters that, being a member of a party family, the party's decision is important on such aspects, he said. </p><p>It could be learnt that since <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arunkumar">Arunkumar</a> was not at all involved in any political activities, the CPM is unlikely to field him. However, the recent move by Achuthanandan's former close aide, A Suresh, to join hands with the Congress-led United Democratic Front has triggered speculations that he may be fielded as UDF candidate in Malampuzha in Palakkad, which was represented by Achuthanandan for 20 years in a row.</p><p>Subsequently, the rumours of CPM considering Achuthanandan's son at Malampuzha gained more steam. </p><p>Arunkumar is currently serving as director of the Institute of Human Resources Development, an agency under the state government.</p><p>Recently, Achuthanandan's family decided to reject the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/padma-vibhushan">Padma Vibhushan</a> award announced by the centre to the legendary communist leader posthumously. Even as Arunkumar initially expressed happiness over the honour, the family later decided not to accept it, as many CPM top leaders had earlier rejected it, citing ideological reasons.</p>