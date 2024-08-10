'Act decisively,' Stalin tells Centre over arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the arrest of 35 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka and sought decisive action to secure their release.

Thirty-five fishermen from Ramanathapuram district were arrested on August 9 by Sri Lankan Navy and their four motorised country boats were also seized, Stalin said in a letter to Jaishankar, conveying deep anguish and concern.

"I wish to recall that just recently a delegation from Tamil Nadu that included the MPs and fishermen representatives met you after we had lost two fishermen. It is distressing to note that despite this, there has been no significant relief or respite in this regard. It is imperative that stronger diplomatic measures be pursued to ensure the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and to establish a more permanent solution to prevent such incidents from recurring.