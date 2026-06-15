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Action needed over remarks against women in comedy shows: Union minister Annapurna Devi

She said that no person has the right to make such inappropriate comments about women that have an adverse impact on society and people.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:42 IST
India Newswomencomedy showstand up comedyAnnapurna Devi

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