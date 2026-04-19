<p>New Delhi: Action has been taken against over 11,000 social media posts or URLs, including seeking the removal of content and filing FIRs, in connection with unlawful claims made during the poll season, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> said.</p><p>Separately, 3,23,099 complaints have been lodged using the C-Vigil App during these elections since March 15. Of these, 3,10,393 or 96.01% of the complaints were resolved within the stipulated time period of 100 minutes. </p><p>The EC has reiterated that all stakeholders shall ensure responsible and ethical use of social media and digital platforms, in compliance with including the Information Technology Act, 2000, IT Rules, 2021 and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mcc">Model Code of Conduct</a>. </p><p>It had also warned that any misleading or unlawful AI-generated or manipulated content shall be acted upon within 3 hours of being brought to notice of the social media platforms. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 | How SIR is reshaping the voter base in North Bengal.<p>Social media content such as posts which are MCC violations, disrupt or which have the potential to disrupt law and order, false narratives against polling process or machinery are being monitored and acted upon by the concerned State IT Nodal Officers notified under IT act. </p><p>Since March 15 when the elections were announced, the EC said, "over 11,000 such social media posts/URLs have been identified and acted upon including removal of content, FIR, clarifications and rebuttals in the ongoing elections," it said.</p><p>Parties, candidates and campaign representatives are required to ensure that any synthetically generated or AI-altered content used for campaigning is clearly labelled as “AI-Generated”, “Digitally Enhanced” or “Synthetic Content”, along with disclosure of the originating entity, to maintain transparency and voter trust, it said.</p>