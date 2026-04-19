Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Action taken against 11,000 social media posts over 'unlawful' claims during poll season: EC

Separately, 3,23,099 complaints have been lodged using the C-Vigil App during these elections since March 15.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 10:26 IST
India NewsElection CommissionSocial media

Follow us on :

Follow Us