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Activists condemn transgender bill passage in Lok Sabha, say haste in Rajya Sabha 'scary'

Grace Banu, a Dalit transgender activist, strongly opposed the bill.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 07:53 IST
India NewsLok SabhaIndia PoliticsTransgender Bill

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