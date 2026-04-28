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Activists cry foul as bureaucrats dominate Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioner picks

Of the 20, a Chief Information Commissioner and eight Information Commissioners were appointed.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsactivistsChief Information Commissioner

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